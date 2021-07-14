Brokerages Set DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU) PT at $14.71

Shares of DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.71.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. 86 Research raised shares of DouYu International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DouYu International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of DouYu International from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOYU. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of DouYu International by 279.7% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 205,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 151,095 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP lifted its stake in DouYu International by 209.4% in the first quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 3,293,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,283,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228,745 shares during the period. Ovata Capital Management Ltd lifted its stake in DouYu International by 128.8% in the fourth quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd now owns 247,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,735,000 after acquiring an additional 139,209 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in DouYu International during the fourth quarter valued at $2,539,000. Finally, SC CHINA HOLDING Ltd purchased a new position in DouYu International during the fourth quarter valued at $17,246,000. 30.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DouYu International stock traded down $0.25 on Wednesday, reaching $4.96. 5,970,572 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,826,710. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 82.68 and a beta of 0.77. DouYu International has a twelve month low of $4.91 and a twelve month high of $20.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.41.

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). DouYu International had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 1.91%. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that DouYu International will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About DouYu International

DouYu International Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform on PC and mobile apps that provides interactive games and entertainment live streaming services in China. Its platform connects game developers and publishers, professional eSports teams or players and eSports tournament organizers, advertisers, and viewers.

