Brokerages Set CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) Target Price at $10.92

Shares of CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.92.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised CymaBay Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on CymaBay Therapeutics from $20.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 71.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,015 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,515 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in CymaBay Therapeutics by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 19,745 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 5,469 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in CymaBay Therapeutics by 360.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,278 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 5,698 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in CymaBay Therapeutics by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 25,981 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 6,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in CymaBay Therapeutics by 55.4% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 19,184 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 6,842 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.32% of the company’s stock.

CBAY traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $4.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 677,490. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.42. CymaBay Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.30 and a fifty-two week high of $9.06.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.01). On average, equities research analysts predict that CymaBay Therapeutics will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CymaBay Therapeutics Company Profile

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator activated receptor delta, which has completed Phase II clinical study for the treatments of primary biliary cholangitis, as well as patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

