Brokerages Expect Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:ZNTL) to Announce -$1.14 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:ZNTL) will post ($1.14) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.93) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.29). Zentalis Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.78) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 46.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($4.61) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.41) to ($3.70). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($4.75) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.74) to ($3.22). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Zentalis Pharmaceuticals.

Get Zentalis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other news, CEO Anthony Y. Sun sold 42,849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.99, for a total value of $2,013,474.51. Also, CEO Anthony Y. Sun sold 26,794 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.21, for a total transaction of $1,372,120.74. In the last three months, insiders sold 134,328 shares of company stock worth $6,497,413.

ZNTL opened at $48.88 on Wednesday. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $25.41 and a 52 week high of $62.79.

About Zentalis Pharmaceuticals

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidates are the ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative, or advanced or metastatic breast cancer; and ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with advanced ovarian cancer.

Further Reading: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (ZNTL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.