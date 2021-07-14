Brokerages Expect Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $18.94 Million

Brokerages forecast that Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI) will post $18.94 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Veritone’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $18.82 million and the highest estimate coming in at $19.01 million. Veritone posted sales of $13.27 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Veritone will report full year sales of $80.88 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $80.55 million to $81.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $100.59 million, with estimates ranging from $97.67 million to $102.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Veritone.

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.25). Veritone had a negative return on equity of 105.85% and a negative net margin of 102.59%. The company had revenue of $18.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.34 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veritone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.60.

Shares of Veritone stock traded down $0.51 on Friday, hitting $17.45. 6,726 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 449,567. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.58. The company has a market cap of $570.27 million, a PE ratio of -7.90 and a beta of 3.22. Veritone has a one year low of $6.63 and a one year high of $50.34.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Veritone in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Veritone in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Veritone in the 1st quarter worth $96,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Veritone in the 1st quarter worth $112,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Veritone by 300.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 3,382 shares during the period. 47.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Veritone, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company develops and operates aiWARE platform, an AI operating system that uses machine learning algorithms or AI models, such as cognitive queries, predictions, correlations, and analyses in real-time using AI models in various categories comprising transcription, face recognition, and object recognition to reveal valuable insights from vast amounts of structured and unstructured data.

