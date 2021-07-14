Brokerages Expect Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.77 Per Share

Analysts predict that Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) will announce ($0.77) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Spero Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.75) and the lowest is ($0.81). Spero Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.85) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Spero Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($3.04) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.54) to ($2.72). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($3.85) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.89) to ($3.34). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Spero Therapeutics.

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $7.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 million. Spero Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 65.11% and a negative net margin of 498.66%.

SPRO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Spero Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Spero Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.80.

SPRO stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.67. 1,480 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 271,269. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.51. Spero Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $8.50 and a fifty-two week high of $23.64. The company has a market cap of $435.70 million, a P/E ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 1.53.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPRO. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 81.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Spero Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Spero Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Spero Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 215.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 3,483 shares during the last quarter. 59.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Spero Therapeutics

Spero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections and rare diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include tebipenem pivoxil hydrobromide (HBr), an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic to treat MDR gram-negative infections for adults; SPR206, a direct acting IV-administered agent to treat MDR Gram-negative bacterial infections in the hospital; and SPR720, an oral antibiotic for the treatment of non-tuberculous mycobacterial pulmonary disease.

