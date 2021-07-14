Brokerages Expect Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) Will Announce Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.28 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Guidewire Software’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.39. Guidewire Software posted earnings per share of $0.83 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 66.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Guidewire Software will report full year earnings of $0.40 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.51. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.01) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to $0.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Guidewire Software.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The technology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.08. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 3.52% and a negative return on equity of 0.65%. The firm had revenue of $164.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have commented on GWRE. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Guidewire Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.57.

In other Guidewire Software news, insider James Winston King sold 1,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.24, for a total transaction of $117,178.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $779,843.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 837 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.24, for a total transaction of $93,944.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,014 shares in the company, valued at $450,531.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,133 shares of company stock worth $915,349 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Guidewire Software in the first quarter valued at $58,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Guidewire Software during the fourth quarter worth $84,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Guidewire Software by 37.4% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 984 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 8.3% during the first quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 1,509 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 11.0% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:GWRE traded down $1.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $108.80. 5,234 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 581,790. Guidewire Software has a 12 month low of $91.76 and a 12 month high of $134.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $104.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 6.10 and a current ratio of 6.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a PE ratio of -343.61 and a beta of 1.31.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers.

