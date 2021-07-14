Brokerages Expect Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $251.41 Million

Brokerages expect that Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) will report sales of $251.41 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Gentherm’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $254.74 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $247.90 million. Gentherm reported sales of $136.06 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 84.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Gentherm will report full-year sales of $1.11 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.13 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $1.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Gentherm.

Get Gentherm alerts:

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The auto parts company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.48. Gentherm had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 17.17%. The firm had revenue of $288.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.72 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gentherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Gentherm has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.50.

Gentherm stock opened at $68.76 on Wednesday. Gentherm has a 12-month low of $37.82 and a 12-month high of $81.98. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 28.41 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $71.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Gentherm by 4.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,195,367 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $385,028,000 after buying an additional 241,805 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Gentherm by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,911,754 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $124,685,000 after buying an additional 68,256 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Gentherm during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,669,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Gentherm by 7.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 543,150 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $40,252,000 after buying an additional 39,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in Gentherm by 38.2% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 543,108 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $40,249,000 after buying an additional 150,230 shares in the last quarter. 97.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gentherm Company Profile

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal management technologies. The company operates through two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort system solutions, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units that utilize proprietary electronics technology and software; and other climate comfort system solutions, including neck conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

Further Reading: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gentherm (THRM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gentherm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentherm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.