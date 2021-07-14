Brokerages Anticipate Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VIR) Will Post Earnings of -$0.68 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VIR) will post ($0.68) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Vir Biotechnology’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.38) and the lowest is ($0.95). Vir Biotechnology reported earnings per share of ($0.27) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 151.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Vir Biotechnology will report full year earnings of ($2.86) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.50) to ($2.22). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.06) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.05) to $0.77. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Vir Biotechnology.

In other Vir Biotechnology news, insider Phillip Pang sold 5,000 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.39, for a total value of $201,950.00. Also, EVP Herbert Virgin sold 1,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.63, for a total transaction of $64,116.25. Insiders sold 64,309 shares of company stock valued at $2,861,417 in the last ninety days.

VIR stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,293,849. Vir Biotechnology has a 52 week low of $25.31 and a 52 week high of $141.01.

About Vir Biotechnology

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

