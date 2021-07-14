Brokerages Anticipate Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) to Post $1.31 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.31 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Medtronic’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.31 and the highest is $1.32. Medtronic reported earnings per share of $0.62 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 111.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Medtronic will report full-year earnings of $5.68 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.60 to $5.78. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $6.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.16 to $6.50. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Medtronic.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.08. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The company had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. Medtronic’s revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MDT. Barclays began coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $143.00 price target (up previously from $133.00) on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Medtronic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.33.

In other Medtronic news, EVP John R. Liddicoat sold 34,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.65, for a total value of $4,389,182.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.07, for a total transaction of $316,717.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 49,349 shares of company stock worth $6,236,241. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at $1,733,123,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,540,276 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,406,046,000 after acquiring an additional 2,880,467 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 26.5% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,070,609 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,544,031,000 after acquiring an additional 2,735,614 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 765.0% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,508,260 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $178,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,560,485 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,354,194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221,333 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MDT opened at $127.40 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.59. Medtronic has a one year low of $91.98 and a one year high of $132.30. The firm has a market cap of $171.21 billion, a PE ratio of 28.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.65.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

