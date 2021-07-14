Brokerages Anticipate Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) Will Post Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) will post $0.08 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Hallmark Financial Services’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.11 and the lowest is $0.05. Hallmark Financial Services reported earnings of $0.28 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 71.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hallmark Financial Services will report full-year earnings of $0.50 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.85. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Hallmark Financial Services.

Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The insurance provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.34. Hallmark Financial Services had a negative return on equity of 6.04% and a negative net margin of 3.66%. The firm had revenue of $107.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.95 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Hallmark Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ HALL traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.07. 2,437 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 117,616. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Hallmark Financial Services has a twelve month low of $2.57 and a twelve month high of $5.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.37.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cove Street Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth about $502,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Hallmark Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Hallmark Financial Services by 69.7% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 17,332 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 7,117 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in Hallmark Financial Services by 157.1% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 38,380 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 23,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Hallmark Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $225,000. 30.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hallmark Financial Services Company Profile

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc underwrites, markets, distributes, and services property/casualty insurance products to businesses and individuals in the United States. It operates through Specialty Commercial, Standard Commercial, and Personal segments. The Specialty Commercial segment provides primary and excess commercial vehicle insurance products and services; primary and excess liability, excess public entity liability, and E&S package and garage liability insurance products and services; primary and excess commercial property insurance for catastrophe and non-catastrophe exposures; healthcare and financial lines professional liability insurance products and services primarily for businesses, medical professionals, medical facilities, and senior care facilities; and satellite launch property/casualty insurance products and services, as well as various specialty programs.

