Brokerages Anticipate Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) Will Announce Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.44 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Globus Medical’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.39 and the highest is $0.46. Globus Medical posted earnings of $0.07 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 528.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Globus Medical will report full-year earnings of $1.89 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.82 to $1.94. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.91 to $2.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Globus Medical.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical device company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $227.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.89 million. Globus Medical had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 11.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 EPS.

GMED has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $77.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Globus Medical has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.53.

In other news, EVP Daniel T. Scavilla sold 100,000 shares of Globus Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.41, for a total value of $7,841,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,920,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David M. Demski sold 144,263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total transaction of $10,314,804.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 21,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,564,062.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 471,334 shares of company stock valued at $37,561,794. 16.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Globus Medical during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Globus Medical during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Globus Medical in the first quarter worth $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Globus Medical in the first quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of Globus Medical in the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Institutional investors own 66.56% of the company’s stock.

GMED traded down $1.94 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $79.22. 13,451 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 415,162. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $73.82. Globus Medical has a 12-month low of $44.84 and a 12-month high of $81.89. The company has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.07.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders. Its offers spine products, such as consists of traditional fusion implants, such as pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies, such as dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products, comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

