Brokerages Anticipate Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $218.10 Million

Posted by on Jul 14th, 2021

Equities research analysts expect that Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) will post sales of $218.10 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Douglas Emmett’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $219.99 million and the lowest is $216.79 million. Douglas Emmett posted sales of $207.80 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Douglas Emmett will report full-year sales of $887.11 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $878.40 million to $902.16 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $955.17 million, with estimates ranging from $926.20 million to $983.16 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Douglas Emmett.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.37). Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 0.87% and a net margin of 4.24%. The firm had revenue of $216.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. Douglas Emmett’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Mizuho raised Douglas Emmett from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.22.

Shares of NYSE:DEI traded up $0.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.28. 6,734 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 903,261. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87. Douglas Emmett has a 1-year low of $22.88 and a 1-year high of $36.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.85.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.54%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in Douglas Emmett by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 34,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Douglas Emmett by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 95,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,213,000 after purchasing an additional 5,089 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Douglas Emmett by 67.8% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 573,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,007,000 after purchasing an additional 231,799 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited grew its stake in Douglas Emmett by 97.2% in the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 38,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 18,786 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Douglas Emmett by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 597,398 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,758,000 after purchasing an additional 109,096 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.53% of the company’s stock.

Douglas Emmett Company Profile

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

