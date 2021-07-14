Brokerages Anticipate Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) Will Announce Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) to announce earnings per share of $0.02 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Diana Shipping’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.04 and the lowest is $0.00. Diana Shipping posted earnings per share of ($0.11) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 118.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Diana Shipping will report full year earnings of $0.34 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.40. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.86 to $1.77. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Diana Shipping.

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The shipping company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $39.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.55 million. Diana Shipping had a negative net margin of 19.56% and a negative return on equity of 4.96%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Diana Shipping from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Diana Shipping in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Diana Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Diana Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.75.

DSX remained flat at $$4.12 during midday trading on Friday. 16,518 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,295,653. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Diana Shipping has a 52-week low of $1.30 and a 52-week high of $5.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.62.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Diana Shipping during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,172,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Diana Shipping by 231.3% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,389,390 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,154,000 after buying an additional 969,985 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diana Shipping by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,681,019 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,244,000 after purchasing an additional 461,300 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diana Shipping in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,328,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Diana Shipping by 79.8% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 654,975 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 290,771 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.07% of the company’s stock.

Diana Shipping Company Profile

Diana Shipping Inc provides shipping transportation services. The company transports a range of dry bulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials in shipping routes worldwide. As of March 11, 2021, it operated a fleet of 37 dry bulk vessels, including 4 Newcastlemax, 12 Capesize, 5 Post-Panamax, 5 Kamsarmax, and 11 Panamax), as well as one Panamax dry bulk vessel.

