Brokerages Anticipate Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) to Announce $1.71 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.71 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Coherent’s earnings. Coherent posted earnings of $0.52 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 228.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Coherent will report full-year earnings of $6.18 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $8.13 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Coherent.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.28. Coherent had a negative net margin of 12.10% and a positive return on equity of 6.24%. The company had revenue of $374.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on COHR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coherent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays began coverage on shares of Coherent in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Coherent presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $196.00.

NASDAQ:COHR opened at $256.53 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $261.49. Coherent has a 52-week low of $103.00 and a 52-week high of $270.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 3.19. The company has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.45 and a beta of 1.63.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of Coherent by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,679 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Coherent by 4.2% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 1,986 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in Coherent by 0.9% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 8,950 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,263,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Coherent by 0.3% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 29,514 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $7,464,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Coherent by 4.4% in the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 2,355 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.72% of the company’s stock.

About Coherent

Coherent, Inc provides lasers, laser-based technologies, and laser-based system solutions for a range of scientific, commercial, and industrial research applications. It operates in two segments, OEM Laser Sources and Industrial Lasers & Systems. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and services lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories; and laser measurement and control products.

