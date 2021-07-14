Brokerages Anticipate Certara, Inc. (NYSE:CERT) Will Post Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Certara, Inc. (NYSE:CERT) will announce $0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Certara’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.05. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Certara will report full year earnings of $0.23 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.24. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.63. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Certara.

In related news, insider Craig R. Rayner sold 108,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.71, for a total value of $2,800,436.04. Also, CFO Michael Andrew Schemick sold 66,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total transaction of $1,795,982.04. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 289,561 shares of company stock valued at $7,477,236.

Shares of Certara stock traded down $1.60 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.92. 558,077 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 575,760. Certara has a 12-month low of $24.36 and a 12-month high of $41.79.

About Certara

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

