Brokerages Anticipate Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BLMN) to Announce $0.67 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BLMN) will post earnings of $0.67 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Bloomin’ Brands’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.74. Bloomin’ Brands posted earnings per share of ($0.74) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 190.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bloomin’ Brands will report full-year earnings of $2.17 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.98 to $2.58. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.23 to $2.88. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Bloomin’ Brands.

Bloomin’ Brands stock opened at $27.90 on Wednesday. Bloomin’ Brands has a 52 week low of $9.48 and a 52 week high of $32.81.

In related news, EVP Kelly Lefferts sold 8,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.22, for a total transaction of $258,392.46.

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, a casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

