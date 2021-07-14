Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) Short Interest Update

Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,910,000 shares, a growth of 296.4% from the June 15th total of 2,500,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,640,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days. Currently, 6.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BNL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Broadstone Net Lease from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Broadstone Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Broadstone Net Lease from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Truist upped their target price on Broadstone Net Lease from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Broadstone Net Lease from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Broadstone Net Lease currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.17.

Get Broadstone Net Lease alerts:

In related news, SVP Molly Wiegel sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.64, for a total transaction of $98,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Roderick Pickney sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.76, for a total transaction of $62,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Broadstone Net Lease by 1.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 45,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 4.8% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 13,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 1.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 124,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after buying an additional 1,522 shares during the last quarter. 50.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BNL traded down $0.50 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.13. 638,923 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,444,739. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.95. Broadstone Net Lease has a 12-month low of $15.90 and a 12-month high of $26.85.

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Broadstone Net Lease had a return on equity of 2.52% and a net margin of 19.19%. Sell-side analysts expect that Broadstone Net Lease will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. This is an increase from Broadstone Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Broadstone Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.34%.

About Broadstone Net Lease

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

Read More: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Broadstone Net Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadstone Net Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.