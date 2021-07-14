Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It engages in acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation and development of residential and commercial properties. Broadmark Realty Capital Inc., formerly known as Trinity Merger Corp., is based in Seattle, Washington. “

Get Broadmark Realty Capital alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on BRMK. TheStreet raised Broadmark Realty Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Broadmark Realty Capital in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.25.

Shares of NYSE:BRMK traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 721,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 835,731. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.54. Broadmark Realty Capital has a fifty-two week low of $8.91 and a fifty-two week high of $11.10.

Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.01). Broadmark Realty Capital had a net margin of 71.45% and a return on equity of 7.97%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Broadmark Realty Capital will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FORA Capital LLC increased its holdings in Broadmark Realty Capital by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 3,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Broadmark Realty Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,000. 53.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Broadmark Realty Capital

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term and first deed of trust loans to fund the construction, development, and investment in residential or commercial properties in the United States. It also provides short-term and first deed of trust loans secured by real estate to fund the construction and development, investment in residential or commercial properties.

Further Reading: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Broadmark Realty Capital (BRMK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Broadmark Realty Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadmark Realty Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.