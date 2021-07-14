Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $432.41 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) will post sales of $432.41 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Bright Horizons Family Solutions’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $429.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $435.52 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions reported sales of $293.77 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 47.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Bright Horizons Family Solutions will report full year sales of $1.85 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.80 billion to $1.93 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.09 billion to $2.46 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Bright Horizons Family Solutions.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.14. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 0.24% and a return on equity of 3.69%. The business had revenue of $390.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.00 million.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BFAM. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $158.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. upgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $210.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bright Horizons Family Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.50.

BFAM stock traded down $1.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $152.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 343,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 430,984. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a twelve month low of $105.86 and a twelve month high of $182.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $143.88. The firm has a market cap of $9.31 billion, a PE ratio of 2,543.42 and a beta of 0.85.

In related news, General Counsel John Guy Casagrande sold 2,706 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.87, for a total transaction of $408,254.22. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 9,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,496,026.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Elizabeth J. Boland sold 824 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.79, for a total transaction of $116,010.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,518,405.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,752,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,023,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Allstate Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 7,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC now owns 3,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 3,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. 96.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education services, back-up care services, educational advisory services, and other workplace solutions for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

