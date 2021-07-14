Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) Position Raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) by 65.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,027 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47,060 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Brigham Minerals were worth $1,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Brigham Minerals by 10,374.3% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 7,262 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Brigham Minerals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Brigham Minerals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $112,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Brigham Minerals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $142,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Brigham Minerals during the 4th quarter worth $177,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MNRL opened at $20.46 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.60. The company has a quick ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Brigham Minerals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.05 and a 12-month high of $21.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.06 and a beta of 2.38.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.05). Brigham Minerals had a positive return on equity of 1.72% and a negative net margin of 41.33%. The firm had revenue of $33.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.32 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Brigham Minerals, Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.26%. This is a positive change from Brigham Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. Brigham Minerals’s payout ratio is currently 673.68%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MNRL shares. TheStreet raised Brigham Minerals from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Brigham Minerals from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Brigham Minerals from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brigham Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.

In other Brigham Minerals news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 19,464 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.41, for a total transaction of $358,332.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Blake C. Williams sold 26,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.99, for a total value of $503,235.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 584,727 shares of company stock valued at $11,530,367. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico; the South Central Oklahoma Oil Province and Sooner Trend Anadarko Basin Canadian and Kingfisher Counties plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

