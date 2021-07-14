Brian Lavergne Acquires 6,157 Shares of Storm Resources Ltd. (TSE:SRX) Stock

Storm Resources Ltd. (TSE:SRX) Director Brian Lavergne bought 6,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$3.87 per share, for a total transaction of C$23,827.59. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,218,778 shares in the company, valued at C$12,456,670.86.

Shares of TSE:SRX traded down C$0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$3.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,833. The firm has a market capitalization of C$455.42 million and a PE ratio of 1,150.00. Storm Resources Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$1.44 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$3.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.30.

Storm Resources (TSE:SRX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$73.67 million during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Storm Resources Ltd. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SRX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price target on Storm Resources from C$4.00 to C$5.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. National Bankshares upped their target price on Storm Resources from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Storm Resources to C$5.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Storm Resources from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$4.63.

Storm Resources Ltd. operates as a crude oil and natural gas exploration and development company in Canada. The company primarily owns interests in lands covering an area of 120,000 net acres located in Umbach, Nig Creek, and Fireweed areas of Northeast British Columbia. As of December 31, 2020, it had 49,134 thousand barrels of oil equivalent of total proved plus probable reserves.

