Brendan D. Malloy Sells 103,607 Shares of Telos Co. (NYSE:TLS) Stock

Telos Co. (NYSE:TLS) SVP Brendan D. Malloy sold 103,607 shares of Telos stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $3,315,424.00.

NYSE TLS opened at $31.65 on Wednesday. Telos Co. has a 1-year low of $18.08 and a 1-year high of $41.84.

Telos Company Profile

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

