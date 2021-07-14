Brant Point Investment Management LLC Sells 50,000 Shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Brant Point Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) by 29.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 120,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the period. Brant Point Investment Management LLC’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $3,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NVT. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 716.9% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of nVent Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of nVent Electric in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 1,261.1% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 2,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of nVent Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. 85.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 10,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.02, for a total transaction of $346,968.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $179,023.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 77,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.12, for a total value of $2,497,779.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 250,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,046,959.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 109,660 shares of company stock valued at $3,510,455 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

NVT stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.97. The stock had a trading volume of 2,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 726,570. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.55. nVent Electric plc has a twelve month low of $16.92 and a twelve month high of $33.46.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $548.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.25 million. nVent Electric had a positive return on equity of 11.02% and a negative net margin of 0.02%. Equities analysts anticipate that nVent Electric plc will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is currently 46.67%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on nVent Electric from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on nVent Electric from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered nVent Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on nVent Electric from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.83.

About nVent Electric

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Western and Eastern Europe included in European Union, China, Eastern Europe not included in European Union, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, and Japan.

