Brant Point Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Global Partner Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:GPACU)

Brant Point Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Global Partner Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:GPACU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,485,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GPACU. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Global Partner Acquisition Corp II during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Bardin Hill Management Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Global Partner Acquisition Corp II during the 1st quarter worth about $99,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Partner Acquisition Corp II during the 1st quarter worth about $99,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Global Partner Acquisition Corp II during the 1st quarter worth about $182,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Global Partner Acquisition Corp II during the 1st quarter worth about $222,000.

Shares of GPACU traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.92. 88,402 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 129,662. Global Partner Acquisition Corp II has a 1-year low of $9.75 and a 1-year high of $10.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.93.

Global Partner Acquisition Corp II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Rye Brook, New York.

