Brant Point Investment Management LLC Lowers Position in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Brant Point Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 73.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,700 shares during the period. Brant Point Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $4,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EQIX. Camden National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 1,519.0% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 6,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,567,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 37,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,100,000 after acquiring an additional 3,439 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix in the fourth quarter valued at about $417,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Equinix by 1,026.9% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 157,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,788,000 after purchasing an additional 143,912 shares during the period. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix in the fourth quarter valued at about $86,000. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EQIX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Equinix in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Equinix from $850.00 to $920.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Equinix from $820.00 to $880.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Equinix from $856.00 to $915.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Equinix from $850.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $864.48.

In related news, insider Sara Baack sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $750.00, for a total value of $187,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,137,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $711.35, for a total transaction of $711,350.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,083 shares in the company, valued at $15,708,742.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 16,501 shares of company stock worth $13,019,508 over the last ninety days. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EQIX traded up $1.96 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $825.00. 1,354 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 778,573. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Equinix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $586.73 and a 1 year high of $839.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $772.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 180.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.29.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.03 by ($4.29). Equinix had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 6.62%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.21 earnings per share. Equinix’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a dividend of $2.87 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $11.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Equinix’s payout ratio is currently 46.37%.

Equinix Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

