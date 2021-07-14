Brant Point Investment Management LLC Has $2.22 Million Stock Position in PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH)

Brant Point Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH) by 50.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the quarter. Brant Point Investment Management LLC’s holdings in PRA Health Sciences were worth $2,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new stake in PRA Health Sciences in the first quarter worth about $193,933,000. Crabel Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in PRA Health Sciences in the first quarter worth about $3,389,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in PRA Health Sciences by 5.0% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,576,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in PRA Health Sciences by 1.7% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 21,356 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,275,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of PRA Health Sciences during the 1st quarter worth about $343,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

In other PRA Health Sciences news, CFO Michael J. Bonello sold 17,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.47, for a total value of $2,865,947.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,970,779.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Colin Shannon sold 442,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.76, for a total value of $74,632,591.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 132,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,284,926.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 619,396 shares of company stock worth $104,412,847 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PRAH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PRA Health Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Truist lowered PRA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $196.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on PRA Health Sciences from $159.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Mizuho boosted their target price on PRA Health Sciences from $110.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Truist Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 target price (down from $196.00) on shares of PRA Health Sciences in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.67.

Shares of PRAH remained flat at $$165.21 on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 57 shares, compared to its average volume of 837,472. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $169.15. PRA Health Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.00 and a 1-year high of $175.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.70 billion, a PE ratio of 50.52 and a beta of 1.31.

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $933.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $863.45 million. PRA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 20.49% and a net margin of 6.40%. PRA Health Sciences’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that PRA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PRA Health Sciences, Inc, a contract research organization, provides outsourced clinical development and data solution services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clinical Research and Data Solutions. The Clinical Research segment offers product registration services, including clinical trial management, project management, regulatory affairs, therapeutic expertise, clinical operations, data and programming, safety and risk management, biostatistics and medical writing, quality assurance, and late phase services.

