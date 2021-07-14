Brant Point Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 161,663 Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG)

Brant Point Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 161,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,838,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Franchise Group by 21.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,974,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,310,000 after purchasing an additional 350,656 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Franchise Group by 238.4% in the fourth quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 365,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,136,000 after purchasing an additional 257,644 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Franchise Group by 133.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 307,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,367,000 after purchasing an additional 175,944 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Franchise Group by 22.1% in the first quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 848,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,631,000 after purchasing an additional 153,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Franchise Group by 15.9% in the first quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd now owns 800,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,229,000 after purchasing an additional 109,964 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on FRG shares. TheStreet upgraded Franchise Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Aegis started coverage on Franchise Group in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Franchise Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Franchise Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.50.

Shares of NASDAQ FRG traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.07. The company had a trading volume of 543 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,072. Franchise Group, Inc. has a one year low of $19.50 and a one year high of $41.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.25. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -51.95, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.00.

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.03. Franchise Group had a positive return on equity of 11.75% and a negative net margin of 0.95%. The company had revenue of $621.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $709.82 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Franchise Group, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. Franchise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.94%.

In other Franchise Group news, CEO Brian Randall Kahn purchased 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.00 per share, with a total value of $36,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,342,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,340,368. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrick A. Cozza purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.32 per share, with a total value of $149,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,459 shares in the company, valued at $987,449.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 1,054,000 shares of company stock valued at $37,949,280. 30.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Franchise Group, Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor operator, and acquirer of franchised and franchisable businesses. It operates through 4 segments: Liberty Tax, Buddy's, Sears Outlet, and Vitamin Shoppe. The company provides tax preparation services in the United States and Canada; and franchises and operates rent-to-own stores that lease durable goods, such as electronics, residential furniture, appliances, and household accessories to customers.

