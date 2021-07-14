Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRGGF) Short Interest Down 99.6% in June

Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRGGF) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 99.6% from the June 15th total of 27,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

BRGGF traded down $0.65 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.61. The company had a trading volume of 21,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,886. The company has a market cap of $11.09 million and a PE ratio of -6.01. Bragg Gaming Group has a 52 week low of $2.83 and a 52 week high of $25.01.

Bragg Gaming Group (OTCMKTS:BRGGF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Bragg Gaming Group had a negative return on equity of 53.60% and a negative net margin of 21.64%. The company had revenue of $17.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.60 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bragg Gaming Group will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

Bragg Gaming Group Inc provides business-to-business online gaming solutions worldwide. It offers turnkey solution for retail, online, and mobile iGaming platform, as well as casino content aggregator, sportsbook, lottery, marketing, and operational services. Bragg Gaming Group Inc is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

