bpost SA/NV (OTCMKTS:BPOSY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

bpost SA/NV (OTCMKTS:BPOSY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a growth of 266.7% from the June 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days.

BPOSY opened at $12.85 on Wednesday. bpost SA/NV has a 12-month low of $6.62 and a 12-month high of $13.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 214.17 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Get bpost SA/NV alerts:

bpost SA/NV (OTCMKTS:BPOSY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter. bpost SA/NV had a return on equity of 1.50% and a net margin of 0.25%. As a group, analysts forecast that bpost SA/NV will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on BPOSY shares. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of bpost SA/NV in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of bpost SA/NV in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised bpost SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of bpost SA/NV in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

bpost SA/NV Company Profile

bpost SA/NV, together with its subsidiaries, provides mail and parcel services in Belgium, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Mail & Retail Solutions, and Parcels & Logistics segments. Its mail and parcels services include collection, transport, sorting, and distribution of addressed and non-addressed mail, printed documents, newspapers, and parcels, as well as e-commerce logistics, express delivery, proximity and convenience, document management, and related services.

Featured Story: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for bpost SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for bpost SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.