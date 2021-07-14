Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $54.31.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $65.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Boyd Gaming from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

Get Boyd Gaming alerts:

In other Boyd Gaming news, VP William R. Boyd sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.25, for a total value of $2,017,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,552,399. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Keith Smith sold 25,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.32, for a total transaction of $1,587,305.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,326,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,022,980.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 130,068 shares of company stock valued at $8,170,806 over the last quarter. 27.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BYD. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 21,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 5,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 4,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. 68.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Boyd Gaming stock traded down $1.89 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.34. 702,246 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,210,565. Boyd Gaming has a 12 month low of $18.11 and a 12 month high of $71.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $61.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 2.19.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.49. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 8.22%. The firm had revenue of $753.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $666.45 million. On average, research analysts predict that Boyd Gaming will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Boyd Gaming

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of March 8, 2021, the company operated 28 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

Further Reading: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.