Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) Given New $109.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) had its target price increased by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $103.00 to $109.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 6.29% from the company’s previous close.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $109.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $142.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Boston Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Boston Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.47.
Shares of NYSE:BXP opened at $116.32 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $115.76. Boston Properties has a 12-month low of $69.69 and a 12-month high of $124.24. The company has a market capitalization of $18.15 billion, a PE ratio of 39.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 6.64, a current ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.
In other Boston Properties news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.78, for a total transaction of $573,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $573,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.05, for a total transaction of $4,602,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,150,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,707,500 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FIL Ltd grew its stake in Boston Properties by 70.1% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 90,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,532,000 after acquiring an additional 37,202 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Boston Properties by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Boston Properties by 85.1% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC grew its position in Boston Properties by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 18,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 3,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Boston Properties by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 139,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,168,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. 85.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Boston Properties
Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.
