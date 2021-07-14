Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) Given New $109.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) had its target price increased by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $103.00 to $109.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 6.29% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $109.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $142.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Boston Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Boston Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.47.

Shares of NYSE:BXP opened at $116.32 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $115.76. Boston Properties has a 12-month low of $69.69 and a 12-month high of $124.24. The company has a market capitalization of $18.15 billion, a PE ratio of 39.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 6.64, a current ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 5.74% and a net margin of 17.32%. The company had revenue of $713.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $679.79 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.20 earnings per share. Boston Properties’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Boston Properties will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Boston Properties news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.78, for a total transaction of $573,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $573,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.05, for a total transaction of $4,602,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,150,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,707,500 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FIL Ltd grew its stake in Boston Properties by 70.1% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 90,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,532,000 after acquiring an additional 37,202 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Boston Properties by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Boston Properties by 85.1% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC grew its position in Boston Properties by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 18,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 3,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Boston Properties by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 139,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,168,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. 85.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

