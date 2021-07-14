Boris F. Shimanovsky Sells 65,089 Shares of ZipRecruiter, Inc. (NYSE:ZIP) Stock

ZipRecruiter, Inc. (NYSE:ZIP) CTO Boris F. Shimanovsky sold 65,089 shares of ZipRecruiter stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.03, for a total transaction of $1,498,999.67.

ZIP traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.08. 1,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,207,054. ZipRecruiter, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.32 and a 1 year high of $26.71.

About ZipRecruiter

ZipRecruiter, Inc operates an online employment marketplace that connects job seekers and employers. Its platform provides various solutions, such as job posting, online interviews, job alerts, match scores, and application updates. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is based in Santa Monica, California.

