Bombardier Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Bombardier Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1.12.

BDRBF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised shares of Bombardier from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Bombardier from $0.50 to $0.80 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Bombardier from C$1.35 to C$1.80 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Bombardier from C$1.20 to C$1.55 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of Bombardier from $0.80 to $1.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

BDRBF traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.19. The company had a trading volume of 3,188,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,197,037. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.88. Bombardier has a 1-year low of $0.20 and a 1-year high of $1.45.

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets business jets; designs and manufactures a portfolio of commercial aircraft in the 50- to 100-seat categories, including the CRJ550, CRJ700, CRJ900, and CRJ1000 regional jets; designs, develops, and manufactures aircraft structural components, such as engine nacelles, fuselages, and wings; and provides aftermarket component repair, overhaul, and other engineering services.

