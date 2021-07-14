Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Shares Gap Down After Insider Selling

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $58.43, but opened at $56.85. Boise Cascade shares last traded at $57.39, with a volume of 1,019 shares changing hands.

Specifically, Director Steven C. Cooper sold 9,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.91, for a total transaction of $639,606.59. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,306 shares in the company, valued at $370,942.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mack L. Hogans sold 2,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.67, for a total transaction of $199,390.45. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $900,094.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,754 shares of company stock valued at $3,108,417 over the last quarter. 1.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on BCC shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Boise Cascade from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Boise Cascade from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective (down from $62.00) on shares of Boise Cascade in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.40.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 6.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $1.26. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 43.52%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. Boise Cascade’s revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Boise Cascade will post 13.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a $2.00 dividend. This is an increase from Boise Cascade’s previous dividend of $1.60. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.53%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCC. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Boise Cascade in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Boise Cascade in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in Boise Cascade in the first quarter worth about $62,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Boise Cascade in the first quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in Boise Cascade by 436.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 2,710 shares in the last quarter. 92.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Boise Cascade Company Profile (NYSE:BCC)

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; and structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels.

