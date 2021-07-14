BoatPilot Token Price Down 55% Over Last 7 Days (NAVY)

BoatPilot Token (CURRENCY:NAVY) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 14th. BoatPilot Token has a total market capitalization of $24,274.28 and $4,886.00 worth of BoatPilot Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BoatPilot Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, BoatPilot Token has traded 55% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003045 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001889 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.78 or 0.00041945 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.18 or 0.00116220 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.66 or 0.00151177 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,837.50 or 0.99969214 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002814 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $313.07 or 0.00953106 BTC.

About BoatPilot Token

BoatPilot Token’s total supply is 161,513,804 coins and its circulating supply is 73,863,346 coins. BoatPilot Token’s official Twitter account is @boatpilot_io . BoatPilot Token’s official website is boatpilot.io . The Reddit community for BoatPilot Token is /r/BoatPilot and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BoatPilot Token’s official message board is medium.com/@boatpilot

BoatPilot Token Coin Trading

