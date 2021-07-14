Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$45.09.

BEI.UN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$42.25 to C$43.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$44.00 to C$46.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$44.00 to C$46.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Monday, May 17th.

BEI.UN stock traded up C$0.76 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$45.36. 243,967 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 138,908. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.29, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.13. Boardwalk REIT has a 52-week low of C$25.80 and a 52-week high of C$45.58. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.31 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$39.82.

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest communities and currently owns and operates more than 200 communities with over 33,000 residential units totaling over 28 million net rentable square feet. Boardwalk's principal objectives are to provide its Residents with the best quality communities and superior customer service, while providing Unitholders with sustainable monthly cash distributions, and increase the value of its trust units through selective acquisitions, dispositions, development, and effective management of its residential multi-family communities.

