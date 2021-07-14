BNP Paribas Upgrades UCB (OTCMKTS:UCBJF) to Buy

UCB (OTCMKTS:UCBJF) was upgraded by stock analysts at BNP Paribas to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage presently has a $110.00 price objective on the stock. BNP Paribas’ target price indicates a potential upside of 3.29% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on UCBJF. Societe Generale initiated coverage on shares of UCB in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded UCB from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st.

Shares of UCB stock opened at $106.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.97. UCB has a 12-month low of $93.00 and a 12-month high of $131.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.40 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $98.21.

UCB SA, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies and solutions for people with neurology and immunology diseases. The company's primary products include Cimzia for inflammatory TNF mediated diseases, as well as ankylosing spondylitis, axial spondyloarthritis, Crohn's disease, non-radiographic axial spondyloarthritis, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and rheumatoid arthritis; Vimpat, Keppra, nayzilam, and Briviact for epilepsy; Neupro for Parkinson's disease and restless legs syndrome; Nayzilam, a nasal spray rescue treatment for seizure clusters; and Zyrtec and Xyzal for allergies.

