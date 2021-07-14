BLOCKv (VEE) Trading 19.7% Lower This Week

BLOCKv (CURRENCY:VEE) traded 10.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 14th. BLOCKv has a market cap of $34.39 million and approximately $26,629.00 worth of BLOCKv was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BLOCKv coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0104 or 0.00000032 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, BLOCKv has traded down 19.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003048 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.19 or 0.00052395 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002898 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003053 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00015616 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $278.65 or 0.00849150 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000375 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00005361 BTC.

About BLOCKv

BLOCKv (CRYPTO:VEE) is a coin. It was first traded on November 23rd, 2017. BLOCKv’s total supply is 3,646,271,241 coins and its circulating supply is 3,301,394,753 coins. BLOCKv’s official message board is medium.com/@blockv_io . The Reddit community for BLOCKv is /r/blockv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for BLOCKv is blockv.io . BLOCKv’s official Twitter account is @blockv_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BLOCKv is a shared protocol for the blockchain developer stack. It enables the creation of smart digital objects (vAtoms) on different blockchains like Bitcoin, Ethereum and EON. vAtoms provide the holder with the all the advantages of cryptocurrency such as scarcity, ownership, and tradability, but can also take the form of collectibles, coupons, loyalty programs, gift cards, game items and much more, allowing users to own a virtual object much like you own a physical object. The V (VEE) token is an ERC20 token that powers all operations within the BLOCKv platform. “

Buying and Selling BLOCKv

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLOCKv directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BLOCKv should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BLOCKv using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

