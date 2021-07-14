Blake Jeffrey Grayson Sells 8,810 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NYSE:TTD) Stock

The Trade Desk, Inc. (NYSE:TTD) CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 8,810 shares of The Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total transaction of $541,815.00.

Blake Jeffrey Grayson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 18th, Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 50,000 shares of The Trade Desk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.12, for a total transaction of $3,506,000.00.

On Thursday, June 24th, Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 20,000 shares of The Trade Desk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total transaction of $1,350,000.00.

TTD traded down $1.23 on Wednesday, reaching $75.27. 125,533 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,146,467. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.40 and a twelve month high of $97.28.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, in-app, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

