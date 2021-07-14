Blackstone Mortgage Trust Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:BXMT)

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 9,550 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 5,119% compared to the average volume of 183 put options.

Shares of BXMT stock opened at $30.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.66 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.00. Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a 52 week low of $20.70 and a 52 week high of $33.88.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 39.67%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Blackstone Mortgage Trust will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is 110.71%.

In other Blackstone Mortgage Trust news, CFO Anthony F. Marone, Jr. sold 798 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.77, for a total value of $26,150.46. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,268,035.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,916 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.91, for a total transaction of $61,139.56. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 87,315 shares in the company, valued at $2,786,221.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,352 shares of company stock worth $270,256. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 515,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,969,000 after purchasing an additional 85,949 shares during the period. NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $21,072,000. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $969,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 26,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 3,122 shares during the period. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. 58.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BXMT shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.33.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

