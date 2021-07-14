BlackRock Inc. Purchases 794,242 Shares of Histogen Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTO)

BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Histogen Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTO) by 1,231.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 858,741 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 794,242 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Histogen were worth $1,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSTO. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Histogen during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new stake in Histogen during the 1st quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. bought a new stake in Histogen during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HSTO opened at $0.90 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.00. The stock has a market cap of $32.04 million, a P/E ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.04. Histogen Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.75 and a 52-week high of $3.59.

Histogen (NASDAQ:HSTO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.43 million for the quarter. Histogen had a negative net margin of 1,401.79% and a negative return on equity of 129.60%.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of Histogen from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 4th.

Histogen Company Profile

Histogen Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on developing therapeutics based upon the products of fibroblast cells grown under simulated embryonic conditions. It offers HST-001, a hair stimulating complex that is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for the treatment of androgenic alopecia (hair loss); HST-003, a human extracellular matrix, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial to treat articular cartilage defects in the knee; and Emricasan, an orally active pan-caspase inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19.

