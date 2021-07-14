BlackRock Inc. Purchases 4,708 Shares of Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAM)

BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAM) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 210,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,708 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 1.09% of Everspin Technologies worth $1,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Everspin Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Everspin Technologies by 43,015.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 33,552 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Everspin Technologies by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 194,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Everspin Technologies by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 1,878,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,642,000 after acquiring an additional 276,278 shares during the last quarter. 25.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Everspin Technologies stock opened at $5.94 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.91. The company has a market cap of $114.48 million, a PE ratio of -15.63 and a beta of 1.52. Everspin Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.30 and a 52 week high of $9.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $10.28 million during the quarter. Everspin Technologies had a negative net margin of 17.16% and a negative return on equity of 39.14%.

In related news, insider Aparna Oka sold 4,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.62, for a total value of $27,228.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,174.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 6,770 shares of company stock valued at $39,031 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 16.60% of the company’s stock.

Everspin Technologies Company Profile

Everspin Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells magnetoresistive random access memory (MRAM) products in the United States, Hong Kong, Japan, China, Germany, and internationally. It offers Toggle MRAM, spin-transfer torque MRAM, and tunnel magneto resistance sensor products, as well as foundry services for embedded MRAM.

