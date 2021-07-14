BlackRock Inc. Purchases 3,487 Shares of Star Group, L.P. (NYSE:SGU)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Star Group, L.P. (NYSE:SGU) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,865 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 3,487 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Star Group were worth $1,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGU. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Star Group by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,048 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 1,790 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in shares of Star Group by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 36,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Star Group by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 38,766 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 5,179 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its position in shares of Star Group by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 53,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Star Group by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,411,155 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $13,279,000 after buying an additional 65,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.06% of the company’s stock.

SGU opened at $11.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.84. Star Group, L.P. has a 12 month low of $8.52 and a 12 month high of $12.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.96. The company has a market cap of $453.85 million, a PE ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 0.41.

Star Group (NYSE:SGU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $604.12 million during the quarter. Star Group had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 32.18%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a $0.1425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This is a positive change from Star Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.05%.

Star Group, L.P. sells home heating and air conditioning products and services to residential and commercial home heating oil and propane customers in the United States. It also sells diesel, gasoline, and home heating oil on a delivery only basis, as well as provide plumbing services; and installs, maintains, and repairs heating and air conditioning equipment.

