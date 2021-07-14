BlackRock Inc. Lowers Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 965 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,198,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 81.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,001,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,793,000 after buying an additional 450,378 shares in the last quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1,950.8% during the 1st quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. now owns 306,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,986,000 after buying an additional 291,091 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 144.3% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 296,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,516,000 after buying an additional 174,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 55I LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $17,340,000.

Shares of SCHA stock opened at $101.41 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $102.69. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $63.62 and a fifty-two week high of $106.13.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

