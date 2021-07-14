BlackRock Inc. Increases Stake in AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT)

BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 97,570 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,856 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in AstroNova were worth $1,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ariel Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of AstroNova by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 321,363 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,423,000 after buying an additional 18,792 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of AstroNova by 123.9% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 121,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after buying an additional 67,065 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in shares of AstroNova by 922.9% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 60,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $809,000 after buying an additional 54,450 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AstroNova during the first quarter valued at $147,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AstroNova during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALOT stock opened at $14.83 on Wednesday. AstroNova, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.36 and a 1-year high of $18.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.09. The company has a market capitalization of $107.24 million, a P/E ratio of 74.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 3.77.

AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 9th. The business services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.04. AstroNova had a return on equity of 1.95% and a net margin of 1.26%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AstroNova, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised AstroNova from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th.

About AstroNova

AstroNova, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes specialty printers, and data acquisition and analysis systems in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Central and South America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Product Identification (PI) and Test & Measurement (T&M).

