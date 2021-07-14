BlackRock Inc. Buys 897 Shares of Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP)

BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,354 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 Partners were worth $898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 Partners during the first quarter valued at about $262,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Phillips 66 Partners by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 22,368 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 5,371 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $833,000. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 9,664,138 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $306,063,000 after buying an additional 566,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 169.8% during the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 34,269 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after buying an additional 21,569 shares in the last quarter. 17.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PSXP. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Phillips 66 Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Phillips 66 Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.78.

Shares of Phillips 66 Partners stock opened at $38.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.20. Phillips 66 Partners LP has a 12-month low of $21.28 and a 12-month high of $42.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.09.

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $376.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $394.24 million. Phillips 66 Partners had a return on equity of 35.03% and a net margin of 34.40%. Phillips 66 Partners’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Phillips 66 Partners LP will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.875 per share. This is a positive change from Phillips 66 Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.12%. Phillips 66 Partners’s payout ratio is presently 97.77%.

About Phillips 66 Partners

Phillips 66 Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream assets. It offers transportation, terminaling, processing, stevedoring, storage, and fractionation of crude oil, refined petroleum products, and natural gas liquids. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

