BlackRock Inc. Buys 195,789 Shares of Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX)

BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX) by 449.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 239,326 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 195,789 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Moleculin Biotech were worth $977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Moleculin Biotech in the 1st quarter valued at $136,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.57% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Moleculin Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th.

Shares of Moleculin Biotech stock opened at $3.56 on Wednesday. Moleculin Biotech, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.12 and a 52-week high of $9.30. The stock has a market cap of $101.26 million, a PE ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 1.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.62.

Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.03. On average, analysts anticipate that Moleculin Biotech, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

About Moleculin Biotech

Moleculin Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oncology drug candidates for the treatment of highly resistant tumors and viruses in the United States. Its lead drug candidate is Annamycin that is in Phase 1/2 studies for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and cancers metastasized to the lungs.

