BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust (NYSE:BCAT) Portfolio Manager Richard M. Rieder Buys 19,363 Shares

BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust (NYSE:BCAT) Portfolio Manager Richard M. Rieder purchased 19,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.47 per share, for a total transaction of $396,360.61.

BCAT stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.33. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,211. BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust has a 12 month low of $19.30 and a 12 month high of $24.00.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a $0.104 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th.

