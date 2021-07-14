Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) Position Trimmed by Hahn Capital Management LLC

Hahn Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) by 13.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,428 shares during the period. Hahn Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Black Knight were worth $4,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Black Knight during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Black Knight in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Black Knight by 271.8% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Black Knight in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Black Knight in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Black Knight alerts:

BKI traded down $0.44 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $78.54. The stock had a trading volume of 2,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,046,277. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.65, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.72. Black Knight, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.33 and a 12 month high of $97.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.06.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $349.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.04 million. Black Knight had a net margin of 20.66% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Black Knight, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BKI shares. TheStreet raised shares of Black Knight from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Black Knight in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Black Knight from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Black Knight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Black Knight in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Black Knight presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.31.

In related news, CEO Anthony M. Jabbour purchased 13,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $71.77 per share, for a total transaction of $997,603.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Joseph M. Nackashi sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.79, for a total transaction of $1,023,165.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

About Black Knight

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in North America and Internationally. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprising MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans; Bankruptcy/Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of various workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors; Servicing Digital, a white-labeled mobile solution; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; Claims, an integrated solution which manages default-related claims process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

Read More: Overweight

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI).

Receive News & Ratings for Black Knight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Knight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.