BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,707,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,093 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $76,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BJ. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 74.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE BJ opened at $47.82 on Wednesday. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.07 and a 12-month high of $50.18. The stock has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of 16.38, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.61.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.15. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 161.94%. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. BJ’s Wholesale Club’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Graham Luce sold 1,670 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.88, for a total value of $78,289.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 50,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,353,891.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Scott Kessler sold 32,813 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.40, for a total transaction of $1,555,336.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 172,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,180,007.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 49,162 shares of company stock valued at $2,302,402. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, boosted their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.75.

BJ's Wholesale Club Profile

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products, as well as gasoline and other ancillary services. The company also sells its products through its website and mobile app.

